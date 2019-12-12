Published:  02:56 PM, 12 December 2019

Royals bowl first against Platoon

Rajshahi Royals captain Andre Russell won the toss and opted to bowl first in their first encounter of Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Thursday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. 

On the first day, Chattogram Challengers and Cumilla Warriors won their respective games over Sylhet Thunder and Ranger Rangers. 

Dhaka Platoon (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Jaker Ali (w), Thisara Perera, Shahid Afridi, Laurie Evans, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mahedi Hasan, Wahab Riaz, Ariful Haque, Hasan Mahmud

Rajshahi Royals (Playing XI): Liton Das (w), Hazratullah Zazai, Shoaib Malik, Andre Russell (c), Ravi Bopara, Afif Hossain, Alok Kapali, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam, Farhad Reza, Minhajul Abedin Afridi


