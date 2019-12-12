Khaleda’s bail denial based on medical report: Anisul

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Thursday said the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has rejected bail to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia after considering her medical report.

“Six justices must have taken the decision after enough consideration and as we believe in the rule of law, we’ve to accept it,” he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.

The minister said as far as he heard the Appellate Division went through the medical report and reached the decision that Khaleda can be treated here. “The apex court reached the decision that there’s no need for arranging Khaleda’s treatment elsewhere as per her medical report. The treatment being provided to her at the BSMMU is enough.”

He also said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) authorities will certainly do everything as per the court observation.

About BNP’s claim that the medical report submitted to the court is not accurate, Anisul said it is their old habit to find fault in everything whenever anything goes against them.

Earlier in the day, the Appellate Division rejected the bail petition of the BNP chief in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.

The six-member Appellate bench, led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, dismissed the petition after hearing.

The former prime minister has been in jail since February 8 last year after she was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment in a separate corruption case.

She is currently being treated at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University. Her party has been accusing the government of not providing adequate treatment facilities to Khaleda.