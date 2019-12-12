Work to raise awareness against injustice: President to artistes

President Abdul Hamid on Thursday urged artistes to work more for raising public awareness against injustice and oppression in the society.

He made the call when an 11-member delegation of Bangabandhu Sanskritik Jote, led by its President Tarana Halim, met him at Bangabhaban.

President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting.

During the meeting, the alliance apprised the President of their activities.

Tarana Halim informed Abdul Hamid that they are playing a vital role in the movement against any injustice and oppression.

They staged many street dramas based on different issues focusing on social problems, she said.

Terming art and culture one of the key indices of the development and progress of a country, the President said it is a very effective medium for raising public awareness against any injustice and oppression in the society.

Praising their activities, Abdul Hamid hoped that artistes will continue to raise public awareness against injustice and oppression through their works.

Secretaries concerned to the President were also present during the meeting.