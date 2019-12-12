Probe body formed over Keraniganj factory fire

The Labour and Employment Ministry on Thursday formed a five-member committee to investigate the fire incident at Keraniganj plastic factory that claimed lives of 13 people.

The committee headed by Additional Secretary to Labour and Employment Ministry Dr Jalal Uddin will dig out the cause of the incident and make recommendations to take legal action against those responsible for it, said a release of the Press Information Department (PID).

The probe body was also asked to identify the risk factors in the plastic factories of Keraniganj and recommend remedies for those.

Earlier, the death toll from the fire climbed to 13 after four more victims succumbed to their injures at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Eight of the injured died at the burn unit between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

A deadly fire, sparked by a gas cylinder explosion at a factory in Hijaltola, leaft a worker dead on the spot and injured 32 others. Firefighters recovered the charred body of Jakir Hossain, 25, from the factory.

The injured were taken to the burn unit of DMCH.