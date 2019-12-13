What Dhaka is talking about





Bangladeshi star batsman and wicket keeper Mushfiqur Rahim posted a photo on his FB page with a caption "Crunch time. #BPL" The photo has received plenty of reaction and many fb users have expressed their love through comment. "Best wishes" MD Shamol, fb

















Bangla jazz-fusion-pop singer Mehreen posted a picture on her FB page. The picture has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments "My favorite singer" Mohammad Titu, fb



















Popular Bangladeshi television actor Tawsif Mahbub sheared a picture on his FB page with a caption "Shooting going on #BachelorPoint #Season2". The photo has already received lots of reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. " I love you All" Md Yakub Molla, fb











Popular Bangladeshi Tv actress and model Tanjin Tisha posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Gorgeous" Shohel Rana, fb











Leave Your Comments