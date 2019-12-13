Worldwide waffling





Vinnies has urged the federal government to leave the Catholic charity out of the debate around proposed religious freedom laws. Attorney-general Christian Porter referred to the charity three times during a media conference to explain broadening the types of religious groups that will be able to hire and fire staff based on their faith.







But St Vincent de Paul national president Claire Victory said on Wednesday the charity did not require employees or volunteers to be Catholic. "We have never required this of people working in our shops," Ms Victory said.











This week, the Canadian government is in Madrid telling the world that climate action is its No 1 priority. When they get home, Justin Trudeau's newly re-elected government will decide whether to throw more fuel on the fires of climate change by giving the go-ahead to construction of the largest open-pit oil sands mine in Canadian history. Approving Teck Resources' Frontier mine would effectively signal Canada's abandonment of its international climate goals.







The mega mine would operate until 2067, adding a whopping 6 megatonnes of climate pollution every year. That's on top of the increasing amount of carbon that Canada's petroleum producers are already pumping out every year.









A coalition of women's, family and progressive groups will announce that they are mounting the largest ever campaign to get Congress to enact a paid family and medical leave law. The United States is the only industrial nation without a national paid leave law.







With national elections next year, members of Congress are feeling pressure to embrace such a widely popular idea. And the Trump White House - eager to rack up a family-friendly accomplishment -- is signaling it wants a paid leave law enacted.















Irish producer Mike Downey, who was recently elected as chairman of the board of the European Film Academy, has told Variety that he'd like to work more closely with other film academies, including the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as well as continuing EFA's work as a campaigner for persecuted filmmakers.





Downey, CEO of Film and Music Entertainment, had previously served as EFA's deputy chairman, and takes the baton as chairman from Polish director Agnieszka Holland, who has been at the helm for the past six years. He told Variety: "I've just returned from the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, run by our sister organization the Asia Pacific Screen Academy.











