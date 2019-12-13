BUBT student wins energy idea competition 'Bichhuran'

ASM Ahsanul Sarkar Akib receiving a check on Tuesday after winning the energy idea competition 'Bichhuran'. -AA



ASM Ahsanul Sarkar Akib, a student of Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT), became the winner of 'Bichhuran', a Renewable Energy Competition arranged by Young Bangla in cooperation with Power Cell and Green Delta Life Insurance Limited.







His project was Hydro Power Turbine that is for generating energy from household water pipelines. He got the award from Nasrul Hamid, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources on Tuesday at Sheikh Hasina National Youth Centre, Savar. He also received a bank check worth Taka 5 Lac. A total of 10 teams from different universities were awarded at that time for their extraordinary startup ideas.





Akib is studying Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) in BUBT. Prof Md Abu Saleh, Vice Chancellor, BUBT appreciated his achievement. Prof Mian Lutfar Rahman, Advisor, Students' Affair's, BUBT, AHM Azmal Hossain, Joint Registrar, BUBT and other officials were present during the time.

Leave Your Comments