Press conference on dev of primary education held

A press conference on the development of primary education of char region held at Manab Mokti Sangasta (MMS) conference room under Saydabad union of Sirajganj on Thursday morning. The centre for policy dialogue (CPD) with Oxfam Bangladesh and Manab Mukti sangstha (MMS) Jointly arranged the program.







About twenty-Five local representatives of different government and non-government offices, NGO, Civil Society people and different print electronic media journalists took part in the conference. SDGs of management district Network committee Abdul Malek presided over the meeting.







Among others, Adviser of Recall-2021 district network committee, Golam Rabbani Babu, Manab Mokti Sangstha (MMS) Recall-20121 committee PC, Gorudas Biswas, Editor of Ajker Sirajganj Jakirul Islam Shantu, Journals Helel Ahmed, The Asian Age and Deepto TV district correspondent ,Sirajul Islam Shishir, Prothom Alo district correspondent Ariful Goni Limon also addressed the inaugural session.







They speakers said every conscious citizen, community leaders, public representatives, civil society members, media persons and teachers to work with utmost integrity aiming at ensuring quality education in Char region.











---Sirajul Islam Shishir, Sirajganj

