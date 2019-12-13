Digital Bangladesh Day observed in Bhanga

A procession was brought out marking the Digital Bangladesh Day in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur on Thursday. -AA



Digital Bangladesh Day was observed in Bhanga of Faridpur on Thursday. A procession was brought out marking the day and after the procession a discussion meeting was also held at Bhanga Upazilla Parishad conference room. Bhanga Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Habibur Rahman was present in the program as the chief guest.







The program was presided by Bhanga Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Muktadirul Ahmed. Upazila education officer Munsi Ruhul Aslam, upazila secondary education officer Sayed Ahmed Jamsed, upazila family planning officer Onadi Ranjan Majumder, upazila election officer Manjurul Islam, both teachers and students of different educational institutions of Bhanga upazila were present in the program.







At the end of the discussion meeting the speakers of the program thanked the initiator of building digital Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her eligible son Sajib wajed Joy.









---Md Ramjan Sikder, Bhanga, Faridpur

Leave Your Comments