Randeep Hooda-Mira Nair fallout?



There is a disturbing story doing the rounds that Randeep Hooda has been sacked from his role in Mira Nair's BBC adaptation of Vikram Seth's epic novel 'A Suitable Boy'.







The story goes that while shooting in Lucknow, Hooda misbehaved with his makeup man and was immediately asked to leave. While Nair refrained from commenting on the issue, a source from the series denied any such incident. "As far as we know, Randeep had a cameo appearance.







He completed it and left as per the schedule. If anything happened with a makeup man, we are not aware of it. Mira certainly didn't ask him to quit. They've known each other for years, they get along like a house on fire," says the source.

