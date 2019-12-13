Aleef Chowdhury taking preparation for big screen



Aleef Chowdhury worked as a ramp model from 1997 to 2013 at a time. Later next seven years he gave time to acting in TV plays. He has several numbers of good plays in his career. He has already reduced 15kgs from his body. For his smart looking RTV offered Aleef to walk on the ramp at the grand finale of a reality show titled Campus Star.





He agreed to walk on the ramp after seven years. Under the choreography of Bulbul Tumpa, Aleef walked on the ramp in that event. Aleef was excited to walk on the ramp after seven years. He said, "It was really an exceptional feeling to walk on the ramp after seven years. I have already built up sharp look for ramp modeling.







After walking on the ramp I felt I have invented myself in new way. I give thanks to producer Shibly Zia and my friend Bulbul Tumpa." World famous fashion designer Bibi Russell is mentor of Aleef in ramp modeling. From 1997 to 2013 he walked on the ramp as model at home and abroad under the choreography of many reputed choreographers.







Though he gave time to acting for last seven years but he wants to work in the big screen now. He is taking preparation in this regard. Last year his acting was appreciated to play the role of elder brother of Mehazabien in Shihab Shahin's play 'Tumi Jodi Bolo'. He also came into limelight to act in Sokal Ahmed's drama titled 'Ghorka Murgi Dal Borabor'.





Leave Your Comments