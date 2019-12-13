

A weeklong group painting exhibition titled 'Tales of the Old Dhaka' by Joloj Artist Group will begin today at La Galerie of Alliance Française de Dhaka (AFD) in Dhanmondi of the capital.







The European Union National Institutes for Culture (Alliance Française de Dhaka, British Council Bangladesh, Goethe-Institut Bangladesh), EU Delegation, Embassy of Spain, Dhaka South City Corporation, Bulbul Academy of Fine Arts, and Institute of Architects Bangladesh observed 'Open Heritage Week 2019' followed by the opening of the exhibition.





The participating artists are-Al-Akhir Sarker, Biplop Chakroborty, Golam Mosiur Rahman Chowdhury, Md Azmal Uddin, Sadek Ahmed, and Shaymal Bishwas.





Even though all cities are made of lifeless concrete and tons of mechanical structure; they are not designed and engineered like machines. Each city has a secret soul; it breathes lives and dies.





Each city creates an own echo system, a way of living through the long journey of its growth. While cities evolve by components, blocks, parks transport and so forth are designed and engineered.







But the city as a whole emerges as forms of behavior that are preserved despite the evolution of these natural and built-in environments. Generations of inhabitants organize and intersect the city's many parts so that it evolves into, not only a built-structure on top of a natural-environment, but a living object that we might easily call the 'soul of the city.





A group of young visual artist named 'Joloj' intended to portray the soul of a thousand years old city that gave her womb and her breasts like a caring mother to grow us as artists. This is our beloved city Dhaka, especially the part of the city called 'Old Dhaka' that still bears witnesses to century after century of its long journey.





Leave Your Comments