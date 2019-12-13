Runa's new album 'Legends Forever' coming out today



The melodious tune of 'Do Deewane Shahar Mein' from 1977's 'Gharaonda' still mesmerizes music lovers even at a time when technology is pushing the dynamics of music. And the legend that rendered for the evergreen Bollywood hit is still going strong. Runa Laila, who has recently completed 55 years in the music industry, is ready for her next album 'Legends Forever', which released yesterday.







"Recently, I composed some songs (in Bengali). I was in Mumbai. The album is called Legends Forever. I have recorded a song with Asha Bhosle, Hariharan and a duet with Adnan Sami and done one solo too. These are all composed by me. The album is coming out on December 13," Runa Laila, disclosed the matter when she was in Kolkata recently performed at Eden Garden during the historic India-Bangladesh pink-ball Test match. "





All of them are classical-based songs and melodious. I am sure people will like them because they are something different. There's one peppy song too with Adnan, but others more or less classical based," added the 67-year-old singer. Runa also doesn't have any negative feelings towards the remade or remixed versions of old hits but she insists you can't tamper with the actual substance and melody of the songs.





Runa also said, "In a way, remakes and remixes are good because I think the younger generation gets to know the songs of the past, which is fine. But as long as you retain the substance and actual melody of the song and not distort it into something else, I am okay with it. Keeping the melody intact and then you play around it, ensuring you don't spoil it at all."

