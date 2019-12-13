Neymar shines as PSG crush Galatasaray

Neymar scored PSG's third goal as they beat Galatasaray 5-0 in their final Champions League group game. -AFP



Neymar marked his first start in a Champions League game in a year by scoring one goal and setting up two more as Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 5-0 win over Galatasaray on Wednesday.





Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabia netted in the first half at the Parc des Princes, with the world's most expensive player getting his team's third within two minutes of the restart.





Kylian Mbappe scored the fourth goal and substitute Edinson Cavani added a late penalty as PSG -- who had already qualified for the last 16 as group winners - made it 16 points out of a possible 18 in Group A to finish five points ahead of Real Madrid.







However, it was Neymar who made the biggest impression, four days after starring in a 3-1 domestic victory at Montpellier and an injury-ravaged year to the day after his last start in Europe, against Red Star Belgrade.





"Neymar was already super important in a very difficult game at Montpellier. He was decisive in that game and he is improving," said coach Thomas Tuchel."He is working hard off the ball, and going forward he is finding his form. It is easier now for him to accelerate, and he was really, really good."





Despite PSG already being through and France being in the grip of a transport strike that has almost completely shut down the Paris metro system, the Parc des Princes was still largely full.



That included a sizeable travelling support, and there were incidents outside the stadium ahead of the match between rival fan groups, with police responding by firing tear gas before calm returned.





The game itself carried the air of a training exercise for the home side, with Tuchel resting stars such as Angel Di Maria, Thiago Silva, Marco Verratti and goalkeeper Keylor Navas. There was a start in midfield for the 17-year-old Tanguy Kouassi, who made his senior debut last weekend and has still not signed full professional terms.









