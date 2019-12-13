Wheelchair cricket team to fly for India Dec 16

Bangladesh Wheelchair Cricket Team captain Md Mohasin (left) and BRAC Human Resource and Learning Division director Maria Haq pose with Bangladesh jersey at a press meet at the BRAC Centre on Thursday. -Collected



Bangladesh Wheelchair Cricket Team is going to take part in the Uttarakhand Cup-2 T-20, an international tournament for the disabled cricketers, as the defending champion which is scheduled to be held in Uttarakhand province of India from December 19 to 23.







It is for the first time in the history of any wheelchair cricket tournament where four countries, namely host India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Afghanistan will compete. Last year, only Bangladesh and India contested in the event.







The announcement came at a press conference they organised on Thursday at the BRAC Centre in the capital. Bangladesh Wheelchair Cricket Team organised the event with support from BRAC. Team's captain Md Mohasin and BRAC Human Resource and Learning Division director Maria Haq addressed the press conference.







Mohasin said he is satisfied with their preparation. If they can deliver as good as their preparation, they have ample chance to defend the title. There are particular chances of doing well with India and Nepal, he added.





The organisers said the cricket team will fly from Dhaka on 16 December. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is providing overall support to this team, while it will receive sponsorships from six organisations that are Orion Group, BRAC, ABC Radio, Imago Sports Management Limited, Nafi Group and BD Crick Time.







Bangladesh Wheelchair Cricket Team squad: Md Mohasin (captain), Nur Nahiyan (vice-captain), Md Mithu, Sazzad Hossain, Md Ripon Uddin, Md Rajan Hossain, Md Mohidul Islam, Md Morshed Alam, Swapan Dewan, Khandakar Nafiur, Ujjal Bairagi, Rony Gain, Robin Gain and Ratul Islam.Manager of the team is Md Mahbubur Rahman Chowdhury Palash and coach Islam Ahmed.





Leave Your Comments