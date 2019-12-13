Rajshahi humble Dhaka in BBPL

Dhaka Platoon batsman Tamim Iqbal walking back to the pavilion after scoring five runs against Rajshahi Royals in the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Thursday. -BCB



Rajshahi Royals put in a clinical performance in their first match of the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) with a commanding nine-wicket win against title favourite Dhaka Platoon at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.





Rajshahi' bowlers put splendid show with ball to restrict powerful lineup Dhaka to 134/9 while fearless opener Hazratullah Zazai hammered his first BPL fifty as Rajshahi handed Dhaka a crushing defeat.





After winning the toss and opted to bowl first, Rajshahi produced a disciplined bowling and brilliant fielding to restrict a dim Dhaka side to a modest total. Almost all the Rajshahi bowlers stuck to the plan and did not let any of the Dhaka batsmen cause any significant damage.





Realistically, though, that was never going to happen, and opener Zazai's unbeaten 56 from 47 balls made certain of it. He struck five fours and three massive sixes to entertain the local crowds.





The only moment of glory for Dhaka was when spinner Mahedi Hasan dismissed Rajshahi opener Liton Das for 39. But the unbroken duo Zazai and Shoaib Malik (36*) made sure there was no late drama, sealing a superb 9-wicket win with 10 balls to spare.







The duo added a match winning 74 runs for the second wicket after Zazai and Liton made sound start for Rajshahi during run-chase.It was a fine day for Ravi Bopara in the field who made three runouts with three brilliant throws. He also removed dangerous Shahid Afridi for duck. He was adjudged the player of the match.







Earlier, Dhaka batsmen struggled and scuttled, crawled and scampered, huffed and puffed, and eventually managed a paltry 134 for nine in their quota of 20 overs, unable to tackle the Rajshahi bowlers despite a strong batting lineup.





It was struggle for Dhaka from the word go as they failed to put on a substantial partnership to get to a wining total despite the return of dashing opener Tamim Iqbal. Tamim failed to make any mark in his return as he was the first man out of the game.





He could manage only five runs. Despite having some expert big hitting batsmen in their hands Dhaka struggled to score. Particularly Veteran Alok Kapali was unplayable, getting the ball to spit and turn. Although he took one wicket in his four over quota but conceded only 18 runs.







But Rajshahi's bowling effort was not only about Kapali, AD Russell, Taijul Islam and Ravi Bopara also impressed with the ball by keeping Dhaka batsmen under pressure with tight bowling. Opener Anamul Haque showed some resistance with 33-ball 38. Dhaka batsmen kept losing wickets at regular intervals and faced a lot of dot balls.





Later skipper Mashrafe tried to kick up the scoring rate with Wahab Riaz. The duo supplied some much needed lofted sixes to ensure Dhaka could manage at least something worthwhile.

For Rajshahi, pacer Abu Jayed was the leading wicket taker with two for 43.



Rajshahi will play their second match of the tournament today against Sylhet Thunder in the first game of the day while the losers Dhaka will meet Comilla Warriors in the day's second game at the same venue.







SCORES IN BRIEF





Dhaka Platoon : 134 for 9 in 20 overs (Anamul 38, Jaker Ali 21, Wahab Riaz 19, Mashrafe 18 not out; Mahedi 1-23)







Rajshahi Royals : 136 for 1 in 18.2 overs (Hazratullah 56 not out, Liton 39, Shoaib Malik 36 not out; Abu Jayed 2-43, Bopara 1-15, Taijul 1-23, Reza 1-14, Kapali 1-18)





Result: Rajshahi Royals won by 9 wickets.





Player-of-the-match: Ravi Bopara















