Anwar Ibrahim gives statement to police after denying sexual assault



Malaysian prime-minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday he has given a statement to police after denying an accusation that he sexually assaulted a former aide a year ago.





Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, who worked at a charity founded by Mr Anwar, had accused the former deputy premier of trying to force him to have sex in September 2018. Anwar Ibrahim has denied the charge, describing it as "politics at its worst", reports The Business Times.





Anwar Ibrahim spent nearly a decade in jail on two separate counts of sodomy and for corruption, charges that he and his supporters maintain were aimed at ending his political career. He was first jailed in 1999.





Anwar Ibrahim spent an hour at police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday to provide his account of the allegations, he said in a statement.





