'Govt can do nothing with Khaleda's case'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said the government has nothing to do with BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's corruption case.





Quader, also Road, Transport and Bridges Minister said, "The judiciary is enjoying full freedom under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's rule. Khaleda Zia is facing a corruption case. So, there's nothing to do by the government with it."







He came up with the assertion while speaking at the triennial council of Kurigram district Awami League in Kurigram. "The drive against corruption is underway across the country. All the corrupt elements will be put behind bars," he added.



"Awami League has a lot of devoted workers. It has no need to hire people from outside," he added.Earlier, AL Presidium Member Ramesh Chandra Sen inaugurated the triennial council of Kurigram district AL by releasing balloons and pigeons.





AL Joint General Secretary Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Organizing Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, central leader Mirza Azam, State Minister for Primary Education Md Zakir Hossen, lawmakers Aslam Hossain Saudagar and Prof MA Matin, among others, addressed the function with Kurigram district AL President freedom fighter Aminul Islam Manju Mandol in the chair.





