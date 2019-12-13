Home Minister postpones India tour



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has postponed his trip to India. Sharif Mahmud Opu, Public Relations Officer of Home Ministry conveyed this information to media on Thursday.







Sharif Mahmud Opu said, "The Home Minister's trip to India has been postponed. He will visit Meghalaya at a convenient time most probably in January or February."





The postponement of the visits by two senior ministers of Bangladesh came in the middle of the unrest in India over Citizenship Amendment Bill.





The Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in the Indian Parliament on Wednesday.Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya had invited Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to visit India. Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was supposed to visit India on Friday which has been prorogued. Earlier on Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen postponed his tour to India.

