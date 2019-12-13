TIB demands removal of CEC, ECs





Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has sought President Abdul Hamid's intervention to remove the chief election commissioner and other commissioners of the Election Commission in order to reform the constitutional body.





In a statement on Thursday, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said, "There is no alternative to removing the CEC and other ECs and to reform it in a bid to stop defamatory activities in the hands of the constitutional body."





"It is unprecedented and embarrassing for the whole nation the way a constitutional body like the EC is giving birth of scandalous activities one after another," he further said.





The commission has possibly forgot that it is a constitutional institution, Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, adding that any activity and decision of the EC in future may be questionable.







