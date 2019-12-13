Millions line up to vote in Britain's most crucial polls

Boris Johnson gave his dog Dilyn a big kiss as the Tory leader voted early as polling day for Britain's most important election. -Agency



Voters were stuck in the biggest queues seen at polling stations for years today as millions took part in Britain's most important election for a generation with their decision expected to make-or-break Brexit.







Thousands snaked around the block outside schools, village halls, churches, pubs and other community buildings in the wet and cold to exercise their democratic right at the UK's 50,000 polling stations from 7am. The largest queues were seen in London's marginal seats where many were late for work and described the busiest election day they had seen for decades.







Hundreds waited for up to 45 minutes to vote in Battersea, Bow, Brixton, Clapham, Wandsworth and Woolwich in the capital as well as in Greater Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham as Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn battle to become the next Prime Minister.







Experts have said the crowds suggest that the turnout for the first December general election since 1923 could be the highest since Clement Atlee and Sir Winston Churchill fought to be PM in the 1950s.







Turnouts have been dropping in the UK since Tony Blair's landslide victory in 1997. If turnout is confirmed as being high after the polls close at 10pm it could spell danger for Boris Johnson, reports dailymail.







It is traditionally a sign that Labour has managed to mobilize its younger and working class voters, who have in the past been less likely to make the journey to the ballot box.





But this is an election like no other in recent times. Johnson has been making overtures to less affluent Leave voters in traditionally Labour-voting areas who want Brexit done. It is possible that any surge is being sparked by people coming out to vote for him and for Brexit.





It came as the Tory lead over Labour was whittled down to its narrowest of the whole election, with just five points separating the parties as voting started in a shock poll last morning. Boris Johnson's party is on 41 per cent but Mr Corbyn's leftwingers have made up ground and are now on 36 per cent, according to Savanta ComRes for the Telegraph.







After six weeks on the campaign trail, Boris Johnson gave his dog Dilyn a big kiss and voted early at the nearest polling station to No 10 Downing Street - but was without his partner Carrie Symonds on the biggest day of his political life after she backed the Tories in Richmond.







The Tory leader was voting at the Methodist Central Hall next to Westminster Abbey rather than in his Uxbridge constituency - a highly unusual move because outgoing prime ministers traditionally vote where they are standing as candidates.







Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, accompanied by his wife Laura, also voted early in his Islington North constituency with the election said to be on a knife-edge, according to recent polls.







As the polls opened this morning Johnson tweeted: 'Today is our chance to get Brexit done. Vote Conservative' while Corbyn wrote on social media: 'Vote Labour today to save our NHS, to bring about real change and create a country that works for the many, not the few'. Millions of voters face inclement weather with torrential rain and ice predicted across vast swathes of the country before the polls close at 10pm.





An exit poll will give the first indication of the results and votes will then be counted overnight with the first results expected by 11pm and a clearer picture of who will be the next Prime Minister between 2am and 4am tomorrow.





A major YouGov poll on Tuesday predicted a 28-seat Tory majority - the largest since 1987 - but pollsters said the situation was so volatile that Britain could face another hung parliament. A No 10 spokesman confirmed that Mr Johnson had taken the unusual step to register to vote in Downing Street rather than his Uxbridge constituency.





'The Prime Minister was proud to vote for Nickie Aiken, the fantastic Conservative candidate for the Cities of London and Westminster, who is committed to voting for the PM's Brexit deal and getting Brexit done by January 31,' she added.





Members of the public in a number of London constituencies have had to queue around street corners to vote in some of the busiest conditions they have seen.'I've voted at the same station and time for eight years, but have never had to queue before,' said Craig Fordham, 45, from Putney, who had to wait for 15 minutes.





Chris Schofield queued for 20 minutes in the Bermondsey and Old Southwark constituency.'It's about 20 times busier than it was in 2017, and for the locals and Euro elections,' the 27-year-old consultant told PA.





'Atmosphere is very London: orderly queueing and no-one is talking to each other!'Schofield said there were over 70 voters waiting outside, adding that there were at least three officers working at the station but only one taking addresses from voters.





Asked why he thought there were so many queuing, he said: 'I think it's the election of a lifetime for many of us.'Alixe Bovey said she was queueing for 35 minutes in the Streatham constituency.





Sharing a photo of the queue outside her local station, she tweeted: 'In 20 years of voting in Streatham Hill, always at about this time of day, I have never encountered a queue of more than six or seven people.'What is going on. The tailback is right up the road now.'Bovey said: 'No idea what it means in my constituency - I'm in a super safe Labour seat.'





Voters in Bermondsey, south east London, faced difficulty getting to one polling station after an apparent burst water water main caused flooding in the road around it.Hannah Tookey, who waded through the water to cast her vote, tweeted: 'It was too deep to wade through the middle, even in wellies.'





Another voter, Graham Kings, was prevented from voting by the flooding in Bermondsey.He said: 'I could have gone home and put wellington boots on and waded across the flooded road to try to get in, but had to go to work and so will vote this evening.'





Boris Johnson yesterday said he was 'fighting for every vote', and made a final, impassioned appeal to voters last night as he warned the most important General Election in a generation was teetering on a 'knife-edge'.







In a final eve-of-poll rally in London, Mr Johnson said there was a 'very real risk of another hung parliament' - and the 'nightmare' of a Jeremy Corbyn-led coalition that would follow.





He pleaded with voters to instead deliver a Conservative majority that could unite the country, 'smash through the Parliamentary gridlock' and get Brexit done. Mr Johnson even issued a direct appeal to Leave voters who had always voted Labour, saying: 'Even if you have never voted Conservative before, this is your chance to be heard and I promise I will not let you down.





'A great future is there within our grasp, but I need your vote.' Voters will face rain and gales in many parts of the country as they go to the polls in the first December election for almost a century.





