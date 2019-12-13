Apex court rejects Khaleda's bail

Pro-BNP lawyers speaking at a briefing at the Supreme Court premises on Thursday. -Zahidul Islam/AA



The top court has denied bail to BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case. A six-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud on Thursday rejected her appeal against a High Court order that turned down her bail plea in the case.





The court ordered the authorities to swiftly take measures to ensure that Khaleda gets 'advanced treatment' in line with the recommendations of her medical board at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, provided the former prime minister consents to it.





The BNP chairperson's legal team appealed to the High Court for her bail after she was sentenced to seven years in jail in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case. The High Court turned down the bail appeal on Jul 31 taking into account the gravity of the crime and the highest punishment for the crime.Khaleda's lawyers turned to the Appellate Division after the bail petition was rejected in the High Court, reports bdnews24.com.













The Appellate Division settled the appeal following a hearing on Thursday amidst tight security and demonstrations by groups of pro-BNP and pro-government lawyers outside the court.





Khondoker Mahbub Hossain and Joynul Abedin represented Khaleda Zia in the court accompanied by Moudud Ahmad, Nitai Roy Chowdhury and Mahbubuddin Khokon, among others. Khurshid Alam Khan appeared on behalf of the Anti-Corruption Commission while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam represented the state.





Reacting to the decision, Khaleda's lawyer Khondoker Mahbub said, "We've fought a legal battle for her bail. It is unprecedented for a court to refuse bail in a case involving a seven-year sentence. This is a scandalous incident."





Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who is serving a total of 17 years in jail in two corruption cases, has been receiving treatment in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University since April.





Her release would have been ensured if she was granted bail in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case as she has already secured bail in the other cases against her, according to her legal counsels.





