India deploys army in Assam, Tripura

A demonstrator in Guwahati kicks a teargas shell fired by police to disperse protesters. -AFP via Getty Images



Three protesters were killed and many others injured in police firing in Assam's Guwahati amid a raging agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on Thursday evening. The incident occurred even as thousands of protesters descended on the streets in defiance of a curfew imposed on the city after the parliament cleared the contentious legislation on Wednesday night.







Earlier yesterday, the government had extended the suspension of Internet services in 10 districts of Assam for another 48 hours, and deployed army personnel in four areas where clashes between protesters and police were witnessed.





The residences of several politicians, including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister Rameswar Teli, were attacked by protesters as violence continued unabated, reports NDTV. According to BBC, troops have been deployed in parts of north-eastern India after thousands of people defied curfews to protest against a new citizenship bill.





Protesters set fire to vehicles and buildings and battled security forces in the city of Guwahati, Assam state.About 1,800 people have been arrested in the neighboring state of Tripura since Wednesday, Indian media reported.





The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) offers amnesty to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from three countries.Critics across India say the bill is discriminatory. In the north-east, protesters claim they will be "overrun" by migrants from Bangladesh.





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for calm.Officials say 20-30 people have been injured in the demonstrations in recent days. Flights and rail services have been severely affected.





The bill - which applies to people from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan - was passed in the upper house of parliament on Wednesday night.





It is yet to be signed by the president, but that is considered a formality.The ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party says the CAB will give sanctuary to people fleeing religious persecution.





Illegal migration from Bangladesh has long been a concern in India's north-east. Assam is one of India's most multi-ethnic states and includes Bengali- and Assamese-speaking Hindus and various tribespeople.





A third of its 32 million citizens are Muslims, the second-highest number after Indian-administered Kashmir.Despite appeals for calm, thousands of protesters again took to the streets in parts of Assam and Tripura, both of which border Bangladesh.





About 5,000 paramilitary troops were sent to the city of Guwahati where a curfew was widely ignored. A convoy of vehicles that included state police chief Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta was attacked in the city by a crowd throwing stones on Thursday, Indian media reported.





No-one was hurt, police said, but reporters at the scene said the convoy had to stop several times. Police fired blanks into the air as well as tear gas to disperse crowds.





At least four railway stations in Assam were damaged as protesters tried to burn them down, transport officials said. Flights and rail services have been disrupted across the region.





According to Guardian, Indian police have fired blanks on protesters as thousands ignored a curfew in the north-east of the country in fresh demonstrations against contentious new citizenship legislation.





Officials said on Thursday about 20 to 30 people have been hurt in the protests in recent days, with vehicles torched and police firing teargas and charging the crowds with heavy wooden sticks.





Up to 5,000 paramilitary forces were deployed in the city of Guwahati in Assam state, while many roads were blocked to prevent the spread of protests.





All train services to Tripura and Assam were suspended and some flights were cancelled. Several cricket and football matches scheduled to take place in Assam were also cancelled.





The prime minister, Narendra Modi, sought to calm the situation in a series of tweets that many in the region could not read because mobile internet was blocked.





The citizenship amendment bill, passed by the upper house on Wednesday, allows for the fast-tracking of citizenship applications from religious minorities from three neighbouring countries, but not from Muslims.









---Agencies

Leave Your Comments