4 held with arms, 8 lakh Yaba pills in Cox’s Bazar





Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) in a drive arrested four people along with eight lakh Yaba pills and six firearms from Rongikhali in Teknaf upazila early Friday.





The arrestees were identified as Nur Alam alias Nur Hafez, Sohel, Syed Nur and Nur Alam alias Kalu of the upazila.





Tipped off, a team of Rab-7 conducted a drive in the area around 4:30 am and arrested them along with eight lakh Yaba pills, six firearms and 70 bullets, said Mohammad Mashrur Rahman, operation officer of Rab-7.





Of the arrestees, Nur Hafez is a top listed criminal and named on the Home Ministry list.

















