2 killed in Rajshahi road crash





Two people were killed when a bus hit a motorbike on Rajshahi-Natore highway in Katakhali uapzila on Thursday.





The deceased were identified as Paplu, 32, son of Abdul Wahab and Abdul Hadi, 30, son of Kalu of Bagatipara in Natore upazila.





The accident took place in front of Bangla Track Cricket Academy in the afternoon, when the bus hit the motorbike carrying two people, leaving one killed on the spot and another injured, said Zillur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Katakhali Police Station.





The injured was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.





