Deal signed with Czech Republic to avoid double taxation

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan and Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Alena Schillerova signing an agreement to avoid double taxation at a function at the finance ministry in the Czech capital of Prague



Bangladesh and the Czech Republic have signed a double taxation avoidance agreement (DTAA) in a bid to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties between the two countries.





National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan and Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Alena Schillerova inked the agreement on behalf of their respective sides at a function at the finance ministry in the Czech capital of Prague on Wednesday, said a message received on Thursday.Two deputy ministers of Czech Republic and high officials of the ministry concerned were present at the DTA-signing ceremony.





NBR Member Arifa Shahana, Commercial Councillor of the Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin Md Saiful Islam, First Secretary Asma Dina Gani and Foreign Ministry Director Shahriar Mosharraf from Bangladesh side attended the program.





Later, Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, also senior secretary of the Internal Resources Division (IRD), at a bilateral meeting gave details on the significant development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.The deal is the 36th such treaty of Bangladesh with an eye to enhancing bilateral cooperation and boosting investment.



