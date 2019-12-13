Ikhtiar promoted to Janata Bank GM



Md Ikhtiar Hossain Chowdhury was recently promoted to the General Manager post of Janata Bank divisional office in Cumilla.







Prior to this, he performed duties as Deputy General Manager at area office of Dhaka-West and vigilance department. In 1988, Ikhtiar Hossain joined to this bank as a Senior Officer. During his banking career, he has performed duties at local offices, head of different branches at field level,







area head and HR, vigilance, overseas banking department at head office for 32 year with great sincerity and honesty. Ikhtiar Hossain obtained his honors degree in 1983 and master degree in 1984 in Management from University of Dhaka.





Ikhtiar Hossain participated in various training courses and workshops in home and abroad. It is mentionable that he has engaged himself in different social works besides his job. In 1962, he was born in an aristocratic muslim family of Lakshmipur upazila in Ramganj district. His father's name is Md Elias Hossain Chowdhury and mother's name Mst Momtaz Begum. He is blessed with one son and daughter. His wife Salma Chowdhury is a housewife.







