IBBL opens new branch at Tongi

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) inaugurated its 353rd branch at Tongi College Gate in Gazipur on Thursday. IBBL Managing Director and CEO Md Mahbub ul Alam inaugurated the branch as the chief guest. Additional Managing Director Muhammad Qaisar Ali presided over the program while Executive Vice-President and Dhaka North zone Head Md Aminur Rahman addressed the welcome speech.







Among others, Gazipur City Corporation Councilors Md Safiuddin Safi and Md Nasir Uddin Molla, Fashion Step Limited Managing Director Masudur Rahman, Doctor Morzina Haque Mukta and Janani Pharmacy proprietor Bipin Chandra Sarder also addressed the program on behalf of clients and well-wishers.







College Gate Branch Head Khondoker Hasan Al Banna thanked the guests. Senior Vice-President Md Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan with local businesspersons, academicians, professionals and social elite were also present at the branch launching ceremony.



