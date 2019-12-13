19 youths return home after serving jail term in India









Nineteen Bangladeshi people returned home on Thursday night after serving jail term in Indian prison for two years.





They hail from Narail, Dinajpur and Barishal districts.





Mohsin Hossain Khan, officer-in-charge of Benapole Immigration Police, said the young men went to India in search of good job there two years ago.





Indian police arrested them from Tamil Nadu state and a court sentenced there them to two years jail.





Indian police handed them over to Benapole police around 11 pm after their jail term expired.





Later, they were handed over to Benapole Port Police Station.

Leave Your Comments