Railway operation in east zone hampered



Railway east zone has to cancel freight train schedule after loading goods due to engine crisis. Freight train from railway east zone was canceled 8 times in 4 days.





Railway Transport and Commercial Department informed that, the revenue of the railway is reducing about Tk 20 million per month due to the failure in supplying goods according to the demand of different companies.





According to the Railway Transport Department sources, 8 scheduled freight trips were canceled due to engine crisis after loading goods from December 4 to December 8.





On December 4, 140 freight trains were loaded with 280 containers. Due to engine crisis, a train no: 961 left the station at 1.35 am instead of 11am. Also, Rasulpur BKC special and a special train no: 951 loaded with tanks were cancelled.





On December 5, another 100 vehicles were loaded with 200 containers. But, due to lack of engines, Sadar Rasulpur BKC Parbotipur fertilizer special train was cancelled.





100 containers were loaded in 80 vehicles on December 6. No: 981 special train at 10.30am, 805 container train was at 11.30 and Rasulpur BKC special was scheduled to depart at 1am in night. Due to engine crisis all trains were cancelled. On 8 December, 174 containers were loaded on 87 vehicles and no: 803 train was cancelled due to lack of engine.





On the condition of anonymity, a transport official from the Railway east zone said that the freight train service is about to be stopped due to the engine crisis.





Although, railway generates the highest revenue from freight trains. Railway Authority was informed multiple times, no actions have been taken to solve the engine problem. He said, 2000-series engines were being used to transport goods in Railway east zone, which was introduced by Pakistan government. Still those old engines are used to transport goods.







As a result of the engine crisis, due to the inability to supply the goods to the customers on demand, the revenue of the railway east zone is reducing by about 20 million per month. Railway East Chief Engineer (Mechanical) Mizanur Rahman said that 40 engines are coming from Korea in next June. Of these, 10 will be added to the eastern region. If these engines are added, the crisis will be resolved.





Railway sources said that the economic life or performance of an engine lasts for 25 years. The 2000-series engines in the east zone have expired, in 1971-73. But still these engines have been running for 48 years.







As a result, instead of running 45 km per hour, these engines are running only 20 km. The engines are often deformed while moving. The engine picks high temperature within a shot movement.





Admitting the engine crisis, Railway Eastern zone General Manager (GM) Nasir Uddin Ahmed said that there will be no engine crisis in the next six months. With the addition of new engines, the revenue of the railways will increase.

