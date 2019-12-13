OC among 3 cops closed in Khulna













Three policemen, including the officer-in-charge of Batiaghata Police Station, were closed to the district police lines for violating court order.





The punitive action was taken against officer-in-charge of Batiaghata Police Station Rabiul Islam, assistant sub-inspectors Mikail Hossain and Kamrul Islam, said Additional superintendent of police Abul Kalam.





The policemen tried to arrange an arbitration over land dispute between two parties violating a court order.





A court earlier issued a status quo in a case filed by one Gobinda in Batiaghata upazila over a disputed land.

