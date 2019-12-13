Mexico ratifies modified free trade deal with U.S., Canada









The Mexican Senate ratified on Thursday the modified U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) after protracted negotiations for more than two years.





Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tweeted that he signed the free trade deal and the Senate ratified it, saying "now it is up to the congresses of the United States and Canada to do the same."





However, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that the upper chamber will not take a vote on the USMCA before it adjourns for the year.





Representatives of Mexico, the United States and Canada earlier on Tuesday signed off on the revised free trade agreement.





The changes to USMCA call for the creation of a panel of experts from the three partners countries to ensure compliance and resolve any potential disputes.

Leave Your Comments