Increase your self-confidence



Self-confidence is not only important in private life but also in business. That's why we've put together our top 5 tips on how you can increase and benefit from it!





Confidence, as some people say is, "all that you need to be successful". And I affirm this statement, you do need a healthy confidence to be successful. But I've always wondered why people never ask successful people about the reasons for their confidence (maybe people should think a step back every now and then).





People ask them why they are successful but they don't ask them why they are confident, not often they don't at least. People, in general, would rather segment confident people as being arrogant or proud than asking them about the reasons for their self-confidence.





In this post, I will share some key tools that can be applied to your personal life to help you gain the confidence that you need. First off, the primary way through which people can perceive your level of confidence is in the way you carry yourself - your body language. One of the fruits of the proper application of the following tools is having the right body language. Actions do convey more than your words.Here are 5 tools you can apply to increase your confidence:





1. Envisioning the end at the beginningNot everyone starts out having it all figured out. Whether it's an entrepreneur starting a new business or an employee on his first day at a new job with little or low credibility to prove their worth, no one becomes successful overnight. Confident people envision the end they want to eventually see come about.





They are able to cast a vision for themselves in their mind - a vision that inter-connects with their talents and skills. They constantly envision themselves being the successful person that they can be. Being able to have a healthy vision brings about a healthy confidence from within yourself. What are your dreams? Where do you envision yourself being at?





2. Authentic friendshipsYou need to surround yourself with people who do have a vision for themselves. People who live with meaning and purpose. Have you heard the saying, "Show me who your friends are and I will tell you who you are"? There's a lot of truth in this. Whatever it is that your friends possess and value will influence you, it will eventually rub off on you if you hang around them long enough.





When you build friendships with authentic people they will help build you up. They will show you strengths you have in yourself that you didn't even know you had. Their own ability to dream and achieve their goals will give you permission to dream big and pursue your goals. Who are your friends? Are they bringing out the best in you?





3. Physical exerciseImproved self-esteem is a key psychological benefit of regular physical activity. When you exercise, your body releases chemicals called endorphins. Endorphins also trigger a positive feeling in the body, similar to that of morphine. Regular exercise helps you have the right body postures that influence you to have the right body language.





For example, the feeling that follows a run or workout is often described as "euphoric." That feeling, known as a "runner's high," can be accompanied by a positive and energizing outlook on life (Source: WebMD) This tool is one of the most practical ways of building your self-confidence. Some of the most successful people in the world make exercise a daily part of their routine. How often do you exercise?





4. Self-control Self-control? How is self-control going to help me be more confident? This might be an odd thing to hear for some of you, but self-control can actually be a tool you can apply to increase your self-confidence. There are certain harmful desires that are constantly at war against our soul.







We desire to do the right thing, but we end up doing the wrong thing.But, when you practice the habit of self-control you can gain the power to keep yourself from making hasty decisions. To be able to control yourself from giving in to a craving or from indulging yourself you will develop the spiritual stamina and capacity that you need to make well-informed decisions that will help you be more productive and efficient. As a result of being able to stay in control of your body and mind, you will develop self-confidence as a fruit of your efforts to do so.





5. Practice givingConfident people are generous with their resources, be it their knowledge, time or in some cases even money. The point that I'm driving here is that confident people are constantly creating value for other people, they value the interests of other people. They are not only concerned about their own success but also about the success of those around them - this drives out an unhealthy competitive and insecure spirit.





When you give without worrying about how you might get a return on your investment, the universe, which functions under certain laws and principles will be sure to return back sincere generosity ten-fold. When you give instead of holding back it will help you develop a healthy sense of identity about yourself.





The writer is a freelancer









---Jonathan Michael

Leave Your Comments