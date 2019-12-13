44 new dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs









Forty-four new dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours till 8am on Friday.





Twenty-four of them were hospitalised in Dhaka, the Directorate General of Health Services said in a regular update.





A total of 100,923 people were hospitalised with dengue in the country since January.





Among those who were hospitalised, 100,439 made full recovery, the DGHS said.





Currently, 220 patients, including 140 in the capital, are being treated at different hospitals.





The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research has received264 reports of dengue-related deaths. It has reviewed 211 of them and confirmed 133 deaths.

