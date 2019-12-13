Tulip Siddiq reelected in UK general election









Tulip Siddiq, granddaughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s niece, was reelected in the UK general election-2019 as a candidate of Labour Party with a huge margin.





Tulip, Sheikh Rehana’s daughter, retained her Hampstead and Kilburn seat on Friday with a margin of 14,188 votes, bagging 28,080 votes against her Conservative rival Johnny Luk.





Besides, another two Bangladesh-origin candidates Rushanara Ali and Rupa Huq were also re-elected in the UK elections from their respective constituencies.





After wining in the election, Tulip thanked voters of Hampstead and Kilburn for supporting her.





“Thanks you Hampstead and Kilburn for electing me once again. Thanks to all my volunteers and my family. But devastated by our national results- sorry to lose such talented MPs. Tough times ahead, we have to work together,” she said in a tweet message.





In 2015, Tulip Siddiq has made it to the House of Commons in the UK general elections with Labour Party ticket.





