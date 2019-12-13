Thunder tumble for 91 against Royals





Sylhet Thunder tumbled for 91 runs, which is the second-lowest total of this season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) after Rangpur Rangers’ 68, against Rajshahi Royals on Friday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.





Thunder managed a decent opening stand of 35 runs in 3.5 overs after sent to bat first losing the toss. Johnson Charles hit one six and one four in the first over off Andre Russell. In next over off Abu Jayed Rahi, Rony Talukdar hit another six, and with this, the Thunder were indicating a big score.





But while going to 41 from 35, Thunder lost three wickets- Charles (19 off 17), Rony (16 off 10) and Jeevan Mednis. Royals’ leg-spinning all-rounder Alok Kapali removed Charles and Mendis in back to back delivery. Thunder were never able to recover from this downfall.





However, in the fourth wicket stand, captain Mosaddek Hossain and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Mithun added 31 runs to the board. But their efforts were not enough to make a big difference in their over-all batting display.





Thunder lost their fourth wicket at 72 runs, and in the next 19 overs, they lost all of their remaining wickets and they ended on 91 all-out in 15.3 overs. Both of Mosaddek and Mithun posted 20 runs each.





Alok Kapali bagged three wickets conceding 17 runs in three overs while Ravi Bopara and Farhad Reza bagged two wickets each for the Royals.

