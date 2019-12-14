The map of British politics has been redrawn

Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative party leader Boris Johnson delivers a speech during a general election campaign event in Manchester. -AFP



While the promise to "Get Brexit Done" was at the heart of Boris Johnson's campaign, the roots of how Britain voted can be traced back to long before the vote to Leave the EU on 23 June, 2016.





In the election, the Conservatives made significant advances across the country - most notably in Leave-voting towns across the Midlands and the North of England, and in Wales too, winning seats held by Labour for generations that previously would have been thought guaranteed.







Labour's vote collapsed in many northern heartlands, while the fall in its vote was less in major cities and parts of the South of England, most notably London.





It was symbolic that Labour lost seats it had held since 1945 or before - such as Bassetlaw, Redcar, Wrexham and Workington - but won a solitary seat in fashionable Putney.





The party of the coalfields and factories has seen its fortunes rise with the younger, professional voters in the capital while it has lost its connection with its traditional base.





The Conservatives made their biggest gains in larger towns, while their vote in the UK's major cities bucked the national trend, falling very slightly. Labour lost support everywhere but its vote collapsed most steeply in towns - a problem that some in the party have been highlighting for some time.





In Scotland, the SNP again proved an unstoppable electoral force, winning 48 seats not far off the heights of 2015. The Conservatives were far behind in second place on just six seats, and Labour's gains in 2017 were decimated leaving it with just one MP north of the border.





As the moment of Brexit nears, the clamour for Scottish independence will not go away any time soon.The election exposed the new dividing lines of British politics. Brexit has blown apart old loyalties and seen the emergence of new electoral strongholds.





Repeating the pattern observed in 2017, the Conservatives made their largest gains in areas that had voted to Leave in the EU. Some of Labour's heaviest defeats were in constituencies that had voted for Brexit by a margin of more than 60%.





But this election is not only a story about Brexit. The result reflects the changing nature of places and fundamental shifts in the basis of party support.





It was once said "class is the basis of British party politics, all else is embellishment and detail".In 2019, the sharpest divide of all was not class, but education.







The largest swings from Labour to the Conservatives were in constituencies with fewer graduates and more people with no qualifications.A similar pattern is observed for age, with the largest swings from Labour to the Conservatives in constituencies with older populations.





This partly reflects the greater propensity for younger people to also have higher levels of education than older generations, but also generational differences in values and identities - on issues such as Brexit and climate change. As the Labour vote has been swept away, the character of the Conservative vote has changed beyond recognition.



The 2019 election delivered the result that many had expected in 2017. British politics has been remade. While 2019 was the Brexit election, the changes to our electoral landscape will reverberate for some time.

Those changes reflect the realignment of party support over a much longer period than just the last three years.





Looking back over the last five elections, since 2005, the largest swings from Labour to the Conservatives have been in constituencies where more than 50% of people voted to Leave the EU in 2016.





Labour had already started to lose its grip on those traditional heartlands well before Brexit - due to demographic changes that have seen the populations of towns getting older, while cities have become younger and more diverse.







