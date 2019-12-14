Published:  12:44 AM, 14 December 2019

Women's uprising day observed in Habiganj

Women's uprising day observed in Habiganj Artistes performing at the 30th anniversary of Nupi Lan (Women's War) ceremony in Ramnagar Manipuri Para of Srimangal upazila on Thursday. -AA

30th anniversary of Nupi Lan ( Women's War)  was observed at Ramnagar manipuri para in Srimangal upazila  of Moulvibazar district on Thursday.

Manipuri women's social development organization ( MWSDO), an organization of indigenous manipuri community   observed   Nupi Lan  (Women's war) on December -12 to pay tributes to gallant women who raised their voices and fought against the autocratic policies of the British in the Monipur state of India. 

The first Nupi Lan broke out in 1904 against an order of the British administration that asked for engaging male folks of the Monipur state as forced laborers. The women protested against the decision.

The second Nupi Lan took place on December 12, 1939, when legions of women revolted against the artificial scarcity of rice and its export from Manipur. Honoring women's courage displayed in the two uprisings, The Manipuri  people who live in Srimangal started  observing of  Nupi Lan from 1990 A.D.

The observation program scheduled a day long discussion session especially in the evening by cultural functions and drama related to historical grounds of Nupi Lan.

A good number of Manipuri social and intellectuals from the country and abroad participate in the program. L VeerJeet Singh &  Sri Moti kunjo Rani  Devi, president  all monipuri  Humans Valle notary from Manipur State in  India  presented the musical songs using only one instrumental named Peno in the world.


---Swanpan kumar singh, Habiganj

Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Countrywide

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »