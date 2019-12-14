Women's uprising day observed in Habiganj

Artistes performing at the 30th anniversary of Nupi Lan (Women's War) ceremony in Ramnagar Manipuri Para of Srimangal upazila on Thursday. -AA



30th anniversary of Nupi Lan ( Women's War) was observed at Ramnagar manipuri para in Srimangal upazila of Moulvibazar district on Thursday.







Manipuri women's social development organization ( MWSDO), an organization of indigenous manipuri community observed Nupi Lan (Women's war) on December -12 to pay tributes to gallant women who raised their voices and fought against the autocratic policies of the British in the Monipur state of India.







The first Nupi Lan broke out in 1904 against an order of the British administration that asked for engaging male folks of the Monipur state as forced laborers. The women protested against the decision.







The second Nupi Lan took place on December 12, 1939, when legions of women revolted against the artificial scarcity of rice and its export from Manipur. Honoring women's courage displayed in the two uprisings, The Manipuri people who live in Srimangal started observing of Nupi Lan from 1990 A.D.







The observation program scheduled a day long discussion session especially in the evening by cultural functions and drama related to historical grounds of Nupi Lan.





A good number of Manipuri social and intellectuals from the country and abroad participate in the program. L VeerJeet Singh & Sri Moti kunjo Rani Devi, president all monipuri Humans Valle notary from Manipur State in India presented the musical songs using only one instrumental named Peno in the world.









---Swanpan kumar singh, Habiganj

