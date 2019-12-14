National flag sale peaks ahead of Victory Day

A vendor, Md Naim Khan, selling national flag in Jhenaigati of Sherpur on Friday. To earn money is not his only intention; his main motive is to raise patriotism inside peoples' heart. -AA



The Victory Day is knocking at the door and national flag sale going in high peak in Jhenaigati of Sherpur ahead of the victory day on December 16.







Through a spot visit our correspondent found that sellers were moving around roads holding a bamboo and tied national flag in it. Not only national flag they were selling green and red cap, wrist badge etc.





A vendor of national flag, Md Naim Khan, residence of Padmakanda village under Maksudpur upazilla in Gopalganj told The Asian Age that including him total ten national flag seller of his village came to Sherpur one week ago and they have been selling national flags in five upazillas from last one week.





He also added that to become financially benefitted by selling national flag is not their main intention. Their motive is to raise patriotism among all classes of people.











-- Jhenaigati, Sherpur

