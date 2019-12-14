View-exchange meeting with Dalit community held

Officials of Nilphamari district administration attending a view-exchange meeting with the Dalit community in Nilphamari on Thursday. -AA



A view exchange meeting was held at the District Administration Conference room of Nilphamari with Dalit Community on Thursday afternoon.







Nilphamari District Advocacy Platform arranged the meeting and it was financed by Switzerland based International Development NNMC Foundation.Ramendra Nath Bardhan Bappi presided over the meeting while Hafizur Rahman Chowdhury, DC of Nilphamari, attended the conference as the chief guest.







Among others, Abdul Motalib, DDLG of Nilphamari, Immam Hashim, Deputy Director of Social Service, Abdul Faruk, Deputy Director of Youth Development, Ziaur Rahman, Principal of TTC, Utpal Ghosh, Senior Assistant Judge of Legal Aid, Abdul Halim, Headquarters Family Planning Officer, Saher Banu, Head Teacher of Nilphamari Govt.







Girls School were present there as the special guests. Shish Rahman, General Secretary of District Advocacy Platform, conducted the meeting. Dalit Community Secretary Masud Basfour said, "We can't lead a normal life yet.





People of the society look us negatively. They don't want to mix with us. Even we don't sit in the hotel still now. We always remain worried for the safety of our accommodation. We face much discrimination in job market also. But according to our Constitution, we want to lead a normal life."







Hafizur Rahman said, "The present government is working for the Dalit Community. Many of them have already been accommodated. This process is also going on. But they should be polite. They have to change their behavior pattern also. The common people should change their mentality towards them."











---Raja Ahmed, Nilphamari



