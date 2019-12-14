Citizenship amendment law in India and anxiety in Bangladesh





The new Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) 2019 in India has caused a big concern for its neighboring countries: Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.





According to this new law, the minorities (Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains, Parsis, and Sikhs) from these countries, who have left their home countries to save their life, religion and respect, and took shelter in India before 31 December 2014, will be given citizenship but not if they are Muslim.





The home minister of India brought the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at the lower house (Lok Sabha) on 9 December 2019. After seven hours of marathon debate, the bill was passed with 311/80 votes in the lower house of the parliament of India.







And the upper house, Rajya Sabha, has also passed the bill.In the original law, any individual who will stay in for 12 years will be eligible for citizenship in India but in the amendment law, it has reduced to six years. This has created a big controversy all over India.





The opposition parties, minority groups, and academicians say the amended citizenship law is unconstitutional and discriminatory against one particular religious minority in India, Muslims. The critics also say that the bill also undermines the country's secular constitution by granting citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from the neighboring countries but not the Muslims.





When Home Minister Amit Shah was asked why they have chosen only these three countries but not the others, he replied that these three are Muslim majority countries.







He also claimed that day by day the minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are decreasing. He pointed out that in Bangladesh there was 22 percent of minorities of the total population and it becomes 7.8 percent in 2011. His question is where did these people go?





He replied his own question that these people were converted to Islam or were killed and the rest of them left the country. There are millions of refugees sought refuge in India from these three countries to escape the torture in their home countries.







On the other hand, he stated that the number of majorities (Hindus) in India is decreasing and that of minorities (Muslims) is increasing. For instance, in India, there were 84 percent Hindus in India and which become 79 percent in 2011. On the contrary, during the same period Muslims, the ratio of Muslims become from 9.8 percent to 14 percent.







He said it proves that minorities are not discriminated in India due to their religion. Pointing at Bangladesh he also claimed that after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman torture on Hindus increased drastically. And during the BNP regime, this torture continued. However, the situation has changed since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has come to power, he claimed.





He also claimed that the Muslims of India should not be concerned about the CAB because this law will provide shelter to those who have fled their home countries and sought refuge in India. But India will not provide shelter for intruders. Now the question arises: how will his government determine the difference between the 'intruders' and 'religious refugees'?





Now, this law has created a big concern for Bangladesh. Bangladesh is surrounded by India from three sides. And if India starts expelling the Muslims, the expelled population will undoubtedly come to Bangladesh. There have been many people who took shelter in India expecting a better life since 1947.





The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) regularly is engaged in 'push-in' along the border of Bangladesh. However, until now there has been no sign of big 'push-ins'. But once the CAB is implemented, concerns for Bangladesh will rise further. The home minister of Bangladesh claimed that the Border Guard of Bangladesh is capable of preventing any big 'push-ins'.





However, we know from the experience when issues like this arise reality becomes different and a situation like Rohingya crisis arises. At present Bangladesh is hosting more than 1.2 million Rohingyas. And there is no sign of their going back to their home country. Now the concerned GoB departments and NGOs are preparing long-term plans for Rohingyas.





Also, the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh has claimed that the 'friend' India will not do anything wrong with Bangladesh. But this mere belief is not enough when an issue like CAB has been passed in the Rajya Sabha. Now it is time for the leaders of Bangladesh to discussthe issue with the Indian counterpart.





Because, at present Bangladesh is not in astate to accommodate such amount of population. The Muslims are the sole victims of this law. The incumbent Indian government claims that Muslims are not being prosecuted in these countries based on their religion.





Nevertheless, due to the lack of proper border control and documentation of citizenship many people including majorities and minorities have migrated to India from Bangladesh for better job opportunities and living standards. These people didn't care for any citizenship documents simply because they didn't need one.





And now the implementation of the CAB may bring a huge problem to them and finally they can be deported only because they just cannot claim that they were persecuted based on their religion.







Any Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains, Parsis, and Sikhs can easily claim that they were persecuted based on their religion even though in some cases it can be entirely false. On the other hand, India's neighbor country Myanmar has persecuted millions of Rohingyas and they are predominantly Muslims.







However, they will not be eligible for the Indian citizenship according to the new law. Last but not the least, Bangladesh government should work collaboratively with the Indian counterpart as they have done in case of exchanging enclaves. Because everything is possible with the 'discussion' but not with 'imposition'.



The writer is assistant professor, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University, Bangladesh. Email: krishna_du@yahoo.com

