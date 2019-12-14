Humble Hrithik Roshan strikes again



At a recent event, Hrithik Roshan seemed to be on his best behavior when he told an event organizer that she was just doing her job even though he was getting delayed.







Singer Kanika Kapoor was posing for the shutterbugs at the red carpet of an event when Hrithik arrived. The organizer wasn't ready for the media, clicking away at Kanika, when Hrithik arrived, and so the Super 30 actor had to wait a while.





Perturbed by the fact that the smartly dressed star was standing patiently, the organizer kept apologizing to him. "Why are you sorry, you don't need to apologize, you are just doing your job," the always-humble Hrithik told her. His words brought a big smile to the girl's face, and soon Hrithik went and coolly posed for the shutterbugs before entering the event.

