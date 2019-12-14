Britney wants more time with her sons

A couple of months ago, after it came to light that Britney Spears father had a physical altercation with her and her ex Kevin Federline's 14-year-old son Sean, the ex-couple's custodial right arrangement was adjusted from the previous 50-50 to 30-70 in Federline's favor.







Britney had apparently taken it lying down then, but now three months after the new arrangement came into place, we hear that the Baby One More Time singer's ready to do whatever it takes to get more time with her children. And that, says Eonline, includes taking Kevin to court.







An insider shared more inputs, "Britney would love to have more custody of the boys. She hates that Kevin has them more and she feels like it's a very lopsided arrangement that's not fair to her. She's their mom and these are important years in their lives that she wants to be there for them."





Leave Your Comments