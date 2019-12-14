Mashrafe models for Walton smart refrigerator

Bangladesh National ODI Team captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, also the brand ambassador of Walton, has become a model in the Walton smart refrigerator advertisement.





The cricket icon acted in the advertisement filmed in Cox's Bazar recently. Before taking part in the advertisement, he also visited the giant Walton factory at Chandra of Gazipur.





Walton Group Executive Director Amin Khan, Deputy Executive Director Firoj Alam, Additional Director Milton Ahmed and refrigerator brand manager Jiban Ahmed supervised the overall advertisement activities there.





Mainuddin Siam is making the ad under 'Filmy Features' production house. The advertisement will soon be aired on all television channels and online media in the country.





About standing in front of camera for Walton Smart Refrigerator, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza said: I fell in love with Walton because of the company's involvement with domestic and international cricket.







Walton always stands with our cricket and other sports. Visiting the Walton factory, the love for them has greatly been increased. Walton factory is most advanced and world-standard.







From raw materials to wrapping, everything is being done in a perfect way. In fact, there is no alternative to establishing domestic industrial sector to develop the country. I love being with an organization like Walton.





Meanwhile, Engineer Golam Murshed, chief executive officer of Walton refrigerator said: Mashrafe is one of the most popular cricket stars in the country.







We are delighted to have him as the brand ambassador and an advertising model for Walton's smart refrigerator. I hope this ad will entertain everyone in a different way.





Walton is a popular brand in the country and abroad. Walton gained the top position in the domestic market with international standard products such as refrigerators, televisions, air conditioners, mobile phones, laptops-computers, home and kitchen appliances, electrical appliances, elevators, die-molds, industrial solutions and so on. Besides, Walton products are being exported to different countries of the world.





