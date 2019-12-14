'Hard work key to success'



Actor Chanchal Chowdhury two-time National Film Award winner believes that there is no alternative to hard work, if one wants to be a successful actor.





'To succeed in any area of life, a person must be industrious because hard work is the key to success,' said the actor, who recently completed shootings for two films.





Chanchal Chowdhury gained immense popularity playing versatile roles. In his upcoming films, namely Giasuddin Selim directed 'Paap Punya' and Mezbaur Rahman Sumon directed 'Hawa', Chanchal will portray new characters, which he hopes film lovers will find entertaining.





Chanchal will play the character of a village politician in 'PaapPunya'.While talking about the plot of 'PaapPunya', Chanchal said, 'The story of the film revolves around a village politician named Khorshed Chairman. I have enacted the role of Khorshed in the film.'





'The film will also give film lovers a glimpse into the plight of the marginalised people and rustic life,' added Chanchal. 'Paap Punya' stars Siam Ahmed, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Afsana Mimi and others in lead roles.





In 'Hawa', Chanchal will be seen as a fisherman. It will also be Chanchal's first film under the direction of Mezbaur Rahman Sumon. ''Hawa' revolves around the fishermen who catch fish in deep sea. The film will portray their life and struggles. I have enacted the character of Chanmajhi, who is the head fisherman of a fishing trawler, in the film,' said Chanchal.





'Hawa' stars Shariful Razz, Sumon Anowar and others. ''Hawa' is my first film under Mezbaur Rahman Sumon. He is a seasoned TVC maker. He offered me to play the character two years ago. The film was in pre-production stage for one year,' he said.





'I usually act in a film once every two years. When I was preparing for 'Hawa', Giasuddin Selim offered me the role in 'PaapPunya'. I really liked the story of the film and agreed right away because Gaisuddin Selim's 'Monpura' was the turning point in my career.





,' said Chanchal, who bagged his first National Film Awards for acting in 'Monpura'.'I shot 'PaapPunya' in 30 days and 'Hawa' in 45 days,' he added. When asked what his message will be for upcoming actors, Chanchal replied, 'Upcoming actors must work hard to improve their acting skills.







One cannot become an actor simply by acting in a handful of music videos or TVCs. They should keep in mind that they won't make it far unless they can conquer hearts of millions of viewers across the country, and that's no mean feat.'







