Apu launches own business house



Popular film actress Apu Biswas presented two dance performances in the cultural function of the National Film Award distribution program recently. Her performance in two songs titled 'Sobai Bolo Maa' and 'Ashru Diye Lekha Naam' under the choreography of Evan Shahriar Sohag impressed the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the program.





This time besides acting, Apu Biswas has engaged herself with a different way. She opened her own business organization, APJ Floor in the capital's Niketan area on Monday night. While talking about launching her new business organization Apu Biswas said that beauty parlor, photo studio, meeting and dance floor will be available at APJ Floor.





"Now young generation is to be engaged with professions like photography, choreography and beautician. To keep in mind to facilitate and also to fulfill their demands, I have launched this floor to accommodate them in reasonable prices. I believe this floor will help fulfil dreams of the young generation," Apu also said.





