Digital Bangladesh Concert

December 12 marked the 3rd Digital Bangladesh Day, and ICT division organized a gala concert on Thursday at the capital, celebrating the occasion with the day's theme "Shotto Mittha Jachai Agey, Internet a Share Pore". Thousands of youths took oaths on the occasion, promising to secure the country's reputation as fake news and rumor-free nation, reports UNB.





State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak initiated the concert as the host, where country's renowned musical acts Warfaze, Nemesis, Pritom Hasan, Oishee, Spondon and folk icon Momtaz performed.Organized in United International University (UIU) permanent campus in United City at Madani Avenue, Badda in the capital- the concert was joined by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal as the chief guest who administrated the oath.









University Grant Commission Chairman Professor Kazi Shahidullah, Senior Secretary of Home Ministry Mostafa Kamal Uddin and Bangladesh Police's Inspector General Mohammad Javed Patwary, President of the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Standing Committee AKM Rahmatullah and United International University Vice Chancellor Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman were also present at the event.





Implementing the necessity of safe internet, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said "We should always check the facts before sharing on social platforms, as we have seen how rumors and fake-news can cause harmful incidents in recent times. We are thriving as Digital Bangladesh and we need safe and secure internet so that we can utilize the full potential of the internet."





Later, the minister administrated the oath, taken by everyone at the venue. Concert host and state minister for ICT division Zunaid Ahmed Palak said "Under the prolific guidance of our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Advisor to the Government of Bangladesh on Information and Communication Technology Sajeeb Wazed Joy, we are successfully celebrating this day as Digital Bangladesh Day for the third time. We must ensure that no one can harm others by spreading fake news, rumors and negativity through the internet."





"It's our internet, and we need to keep it clean"- he emphasized at the event. The speakers also showcased the government's success in the ICT sector in recent years, with services like national helpline 999 and establishment of several ICT industrials.





Not only the ministers, but the performing artists also pleaded to the audiences especially the youth not to pollute the internet sphere and spread negativity on the online.The concert went on full swing with fireworks and tremendous performances by all the performing artists, who mesmerized the audiences with their popular tracks.





Started on December 12, 2017 - the National Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Day - this concert was part of the day-long celebration of the 'Digital Bangladesh Day', renamed in 2018 by the cabinet division.



