Fit Mahmudullah ready to change Chattogram's fate



Chattogram Challengers is determined to bounce back in the winning-way after getting the boost of Mahmudullah Riyad who is announced full fit to play the game.





Chattogram though won the first match against Sylhet Thunder by five wickets, Khulna Tigers brought them down to the earth, inflicting an eight-wicket defeat in the second match. The side will take on Rangpur Rangers in their third game of the tournament today at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.







Rangpur who was skittled out for 68 and conceded a huge 105-run defeat to Cumilla Warriors in the first game would be enthusiastic to seal their first victory in the tournament.







But, another defeat, however, would be problematic to keep them in the hunt for last four spot. When the situation is such, Mahmudullah Riyad, the regular skipper of the side, came up in the ground and attended a full-fledge practice session with the team.



He was not available in the first two games of Challengers due to the hamstring injury that he received during the second Test against India at Kolkata.





"He has been allowed to take part in fitness Test and we have got the official report [that he passed the fitness test]," Challengers manager Fahim Muntasir said in the city yesterday. "He will be playing with us tomorrow. This is very good news for us. He is hundred percent fit," he added.





Mahmudullah was confirmed to have a grade-one hamstring injury and was given a one-week rest after he suffered the injury on the second day of Bangladesh's day-night Test against India in Kolkata last month.





BCB chief physician Debashis Chowdhury said that they forbade Mahmudullah to take any risk despite he had satisfactory improvement. Muntasir further said they are not pressing any panic button yet despite losing their first game in campaign and added that they are looking forward to play one game at a time.





"We have obviously a plan to play the game one by one. Our next match is against Rangpur. I hope, the last day was a bad day for us. We will be able to come back well," he remarked.





"The openers we have, we have faith on them. I hope they will do well," he said adding that it is challenging to bring the right combination. "It is challenging to bring the right combination at very short time. The last day was bad for us. We are changing a bit in our combination. So, we hope for the best for tomorrow," he concluded.







