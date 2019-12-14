Rajshahi outclass Sylhet by 8 wickets in BBPL

Rajshahi Royals' spinner Alok Kapali celebrates with teammates after claiming a wicket against Sylhet Thunder on Friday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. -BCB



Rajshahi Royals secured their second successive victory in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) after securing a comprehensive eight-wicket triumph over Sylhet Thunder at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.







While Rajshahi made two in two, it was Sylhet's second defeat in a row, having suffered a five-wicket loss to Chattogram Challengers in the opening game.





In a stark contrast to Sylhet's fate, Rajshahi Royals kept the habit of winning it in royal manner. In the first match, they pummeled favourite Dhaka Platoon by nine wickets and here they bundled out Sylhet Thunder for just 91 runs in 15.3 overs before sealing the deal in mere 10.5 overs with 95-2.





Hazratullah Zazai who scripted the side's victory against Dhaka Platoon this time got third-ball duck, being baffled by Nayeem Hasan's straight delivery as Rajshahi started chasing. But his dismissal put no impact on the side as Liton Das kept the side in the hunt with free flowing batting.





Liton was unbeaten on 44 off 26, sending the ball across the rope for seven times and combined for a 62-run partnership with Afif Hossain for second wicket to take the side on the verge of the victory. Afif was dismissed after his 25 ball-30, studded by three fours.







Shoaib Malik then accompanied Liton in taking the side to the home. Malik was not out on 16. Nayeem Hasan and Naveen-ul-Haq took the fallen two wickets of Rajshahi.





Earlier, being sent to bat first, Sylhet was never comfortable against the Rajshahi bowlers who came up with disciplined bowling effort. Leg-spinner Alok Kapali was key in Rajshahi's bowling, claiming 3-16 in three overs. He was ably supported by Ravi Bopara and Farhaz Reza who both snared two wickets in measly bowling show.





Captain Andre Russell made the breakthrough first for Rajshahi, dismissing Rony Talukdar for 19 after which Kapali ripped through the middle order. Mohammad Mithun and captain Mosaddek Hossain made identical 20 runs to be the side's highest scorer.





Thunder will take on Dhaka Platoon in their next game on December 14 at Sher-e-Bangla while the Royals will face Khulna Tigers on December 17 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.









SCORES IN BRIEF





Sylhet Thunder: 91 all out in 15.3 overs (Mithun 20, Mosaddek 20, Rony 19; Nayeem 1-16, Naveen 1-19)







Rajshahi Royals: 95 for 2 in 10.5 overs (Liton 40 not out, Afif 30, Shoaib Malik 16 not out; Kapali 3-17, Reza 2-9,Bopara 2-10)







Result: Rajshahi Royals won by 8 wickets.



















Leave Your Comments