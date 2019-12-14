Genex infosys to provide smartphone protection



Genex Infosys, a local technology company, has signed an agreement with CPP Global Assistance Bangladesh, a subsidiary of CPP Group UK, for providing nationwide device protection services in outsourced model. The deal offers insurance coverage of smartphone to be accidental lost or liquid damage, said a press release today. "





Through this partnership Genex will be able to offer innovative and customer centric device protection services to smartphone users of the country," said Prince Mojumder, Genex Infosys CEO and Co-Founder. "Device protection service is very popular in all over the globe and Genex is glad to be a part of this initiative in Bangladesh through CPP," he added.

Leave Your Comments